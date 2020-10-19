Transcript for Hospitalizations for coronavirus climbing in 41 states

This morning scientists warning that the US is bracing for a dangerous winter the next six to twelve weeks' are going to be the darkest of the entire pandemic. With hospitalizations climbing and 41 states and deaths rising in fourteen. Experts say the country could be barreling toward a so called to endemic. We don't want a lot of blue dole and called it happening at the same time the timeline for a vaccine still unclear drug giant plays a revealing Sunday. It's already turning out hundreds of thousands of doses of its experimental vaccine the company saying he won't know of the shot even works until the end of this month. And then scientists must monitor volunteers for another two weeks for safety precautions. This pandemic is not gonna go or into an erection. It becomes a State's report record shattering increases in new cases. Minnesota confirming more than 17100 infection sundae the eleventh consecutive day that's state. Has seen more than a thousand new cases and in Texas the state. Now to point doctors respiratory nurses. And back up personnel as cases surge in some areas hundreds of patients lining up for hours in hopes of getting tested hearted cities like El Paso. Where the doctoral is climbing these deaths are an increase cities in the east fighting off super spreader events New York City officials halting the wedding would be 101000 person guest list. The city finding the orthodox Jewish church 101000 dollars for the open invitation to the rabbis grandson ceremony and now. The nation's top doctor is speaking out after the White House itself. Hosted an event that led to more than a dozen illnesses. Were you surprised the president trump got sick absolutely not when I saw that on TV I said oh my goodness. Nothing good can come out of that that's got to be a problem. And then sure enough it turned out to be a super spreader of that he also revealed the administration has prevented him. From talking to certain journalists. I certainly have not been allowed to go on. Many many many shows that have asked form me. Meanwhile Florida reported 2500 Oracle bid cases Sunday. But after court ruling Miami Beach is no longer enforcing a curfew for nightclub.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.