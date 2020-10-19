-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci voices concerns amid new surge in US COVID cases
-
Now Playing: 39 states report rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly threatening mayor over mask mandate
-
Now Playing: Experts warn of possible risks with indoor gatherings for holidays
-
Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John shares why she started her own foundation to help fight cancer
-
Now Playing: Inside one of the largest COVID-19 testing labs
-
Now Playing: Trump administration announces vaccine will be free to long term care patients
-
Now Playing: 39 states plus Washington, D.C. see rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Federal health officials warn pregnant women about taking ibuprofen
-
Now Playing: 32 college football games affected this season by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: US reaches 8 million diagnosed cases of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: T.J. Holmes’ pastor talks about his battle with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Good news about day care centers and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: New concerns about over-the-counter drugs and pregnancy
-
Now Playing: New warning about a ‘3rd peak’ in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman does these 5 things to protect her mental health
-
Now Playing: Are there any foods that help reduce effects of COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s latest COVID-19 warning