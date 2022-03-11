Images of horror, atrocities in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to address the U.N. Security Council to detail allegations of widespread killing of civilians by Russian troops. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.

