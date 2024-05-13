Israel vows to expand Rafah offensive

Anti-war protesters interrupted several college graduation ceremonies this weekend, including one where Jerry Seinfeld was the speaker. ABC News' Perry Russom reports.

May 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live