Transcript for Life on the edge

1131. Few New York City at. Your Brett. It's the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere extending eat eat eat out into this guy. Offering nearly 360 degree views of the city. And if that doesn't make your jaw dropped 225 square feet up the last war. My district. And I don't think they'll have a pair of high commitment from the scariest thing I've ever done in my left if everything. Five and it is located on the hundredth floor of their Hudson yards. That's all outdoor observation deck in the wizard and his I feel like I said I was it out there this. He elevator ride taking 52 seconds to get it to be tough. Once there look at that view but not that that's entered a skating meters the mile. Once outside you know the 7500 square foot viewing area greatly aids rent seeking. I've got news of the George Washington Bridge back there of course. Empire State Building right there and it was a few days in March before closing the pandemic. Is ultimately. We're operating at a limited capacity we've reduced medical properties they acquire and met face coverings. We have social distancing not as everywhere and hand and it's. Ed decided it was high time and yes. The look of things you can please that if something kind of for everyone you know more in me a glass of champagne and is saying yeah thanks safely on the steps sickened ate up. Thank you. Looking for more thrills you could lead out of the screen is glass panels angled at about six degrees over the edge. He thrill seekers from Long Island loving. Found. One. If your boss is watching that NASA will. Described it currently. Has a tattoo on her wrist. Looked down. A monster from her mom. The whenever I was having it's about time yeah look at it. And with. Aaron felt let down but there that's taken. And it's not. Especially on the last school my favorite potted lynching people. Their reaction when they gave what happened very. 100 stories about the New York City streets. Some people. Each pill but then again some of us iron not that jail. All I don't get a grades after this. Self. In his storied town. Integrated view of the greatest city in the world. Tickets ads start at 34 dollars for adults and health care professionals can get in for free through the end of this year. If you're really comfortable a tights they're also offering. Yoga classes up there you guys as long as your tree posed isn't too wobbly again at well I'm are you mad I would need to be paid to do that which I would do. I'm on taking up there and take hearings aground about that Rendell and city and the creatively we'll.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.