Mental health & gun laws

The mass shootings in Maine are raising questions about how the suspect was allowed to own a gun despite having stayed in a mental health facility. ABC’s Andrea Fujii takes a closer look.

October 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live