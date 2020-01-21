Transcript for Mitch McConnell reveals rules for impeachment trial

We begin with the impeachment showdown on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are set to battle each other over the ground rules as president trumps the storm chart trial shifts into gear today. The top Republican in the senate and all the rules for the trial overnight giving each side twenty more hours over the two days to make. Their case but Democrats claim Republicans are trying to rush the trop avoid witnesses and every facts. ABC's Elizabeth her as a new. Kimberly Tenet good morning to you and yes all along Republicans have made it very clear they want this trial to be over very quickly and now we know if this trial wraps without any witness testimonies it is possible this is all over sometime next week. I head of the historic impeachment showdown Democrats blasting Republican. Senator McConnell resolution. Is a national disgrace Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and landing on majority leader Mitch McConnell proposed resolution. Which gives the two sides to teach each. 24 hours in all to make their opening argument. Then there will be sixteen hours of questions from senators after adapt the debate over the issue of witnesses it's clear. McConnell is hell bent on making it much more difficult to get witnesses and documents. And intent on rushing the trial through. This as president Trump's lawyers argue in their 110. PH briefed. The process has violated every precedent and every principle of fairness. With one of the president's lawyers Alan Dershowitz cleaning the articles of impeachment do not rise to the levels of high crimes and misdemeanors. As the constitution. Requires but he articles of impeachment to non criminal. Actions. But Dershowitz himself said the exact opposite 21 years ago door and the Clinton impeachment. Certainly doesn't have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president. And I this let's Dershowitz on CNN half and I explain that contradiction there are now done the Reese know or wasn't wrong what I. I at I have a more sophisticated. Basis for my argument now having read. Justice. A Curtis is opinion and other opinions. So what's happening today this afternoon Chief Justice John Roberts will gavel went to trial and that's when this proposed rules will be laid out at which again Democrats say they will fight they say to get a fair trial. Can it can really. Elizabeth thank you.

