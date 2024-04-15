Trump hush money trial set to begin

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges in the case. ABC News' Perry Russom has a preview of the trial and what’s at stake.

April 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live