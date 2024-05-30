Trump jury makes requests

Jurors in the former president's hush money trial paused deliberations to ask that they be allowed to rehear testimony from two witnesses. ABC News' Perry Russom has reaction from Trump’s team.

May 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live