America Strong: Captain Ed Dwight finally makes it to space

Retired Air Force Capt. Ed Dwight, 90, blasted into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, realizing his dream after waiting 63 years to be called an "official astronaut".

May 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live