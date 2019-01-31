Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday More Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo presented a posthumous "Key to Brooklyn" award to the family of Jackie Robinson. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Jackie Robinson delivers passionate speech at 1964 civil rights rally

Now Playing: New study shows nearly half of all Americans have heart disease

Now Playing: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday

Now Playing: NJ Man charged with faking slip and fall

Now Playing: Jetblue flight scare on possible lightning strike

Now Playing: America Strong: Firefighters across the country fighting thru the deep freeze

Now Playing: Florida toddler survives after falling into rhino exhibit

Now Playing: Man charged with insurance fraud in 'fake' slip and fall

Now Playing: Arizona Department of Corrections releases video of prison hostage situation

Now Playing: Trump claims intel chiefs said they were 'totally misquoted'

Now Playing: The latest on Jussie Smollet attack

Now Playing: Officer in fatal shooting was allegedly drinking

Now Playing: Death toll rising as the deep freeze moves East

Now Playing: New technology allows ski resorts to keep slopes open in higher temperatures

Now Playing: Cop posts inappropriate Snapchat of black woman he pulled over

Now Playing: Bond doubled for cop accused of killing colleague during Russian roulette-like game

Now Playing: Families sue school board over alleged hazing on baseball team

Now Playing: Deborah Roberts on her '20/20' special 'My Father BTK'

Now Playing: Chicago police rescue man who jumped in icy Lake Michigan to save his puppy

Now Playing: Surveillance video shows potential persons of interest in Jussie Smollett attack Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60766025,"title":"Baseball legend Jackie Robinson honored on 100th birthday","duration":"0:13","description":"Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams and Council Majority Leader Laurie A. Cumbo presented a posthumous \"Key to Brooklyn\" award to the family of Jackie Robinson.","url":"/WNT/video/baseball-legend-jackie-robinson-honored-100th-birthday-60766025","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}