Big cats seized from ‘Tiger King’ animal sanctuary

The Department of Justice seized 68 lions, tigers and a jaguar from new owner Jeff Lowe. The department claimed the owners failed to provide the animals with proper food, shelter and veterinary care.
0:17 | 05/21/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Big cats seized from ‘Tiger King’ animal sanctuary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

