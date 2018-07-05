Broken pipe floods hallway and cabins on cruise ship

More
Carnival gave about 100 affected passengers a full refund and a discount on their next cruise.
0:18 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Broken pipe floods hallway and cabins on cruise ship

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55001020,"title":"Broken pipe floods hallway and cabins on cruise ship","duration":"0:18","description":"Carnival gave about 100 affected passengers a full refund and a discount on their next cruise. ","url":"/WNT/video/broken-pipe-floods-hallway-cabins-cruise-ship-55001020","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.