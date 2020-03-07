Transcript for Be careful of hand sanitizer and fireworks

And new fireworks wanted to talk about this year fire safety officials across the country reminding Americans that hand sanitize her and fireworks do not mix CDC recommended sanitized as contain at least 60% ethanol. Which is flammable. And could cause burns that include sparklers children may use it recommend leaving the fireworks into the professions good advice.

