CDC investigates 2 salmonella outbreaks across 17 states

Health officials believe the outbreak is linked to Italian-style deli meats, including salami and pepperoni. No deaths have been reported, but the CDC reports 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations.
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC investigates 2 salmonella outbreaks across 17 states
Tonight the CDC is now investigating Salmonella outbreaks in seventeen states they think it's Italian style deli meats salami per judo and pepperoni no brands yet. 36 sickened a dozen hospitalized California to New York we have more on our web site.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

