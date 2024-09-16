Coast Guard reveals tragic final message received from doomed Titan submersible

During its June 2023 voyage to the Titanic wreckage, one of the last messages sent from the doomed Titan submersible was "all good here," according to a U.S. Coast Guard.

September 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live