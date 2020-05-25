Counting down to America’s return to space

More
NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for the historic manned mission to the International Space Station.
2:48 | 05/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Counting down to America’s return to space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"NASA and SpaceX are teaming up for the historic manned mission to the International Space Station. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70860542","title":"Counting down to America’s return to space","url":"/WNT/video/counting-americas-return-space-70860542"}