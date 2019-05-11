Couple crossing U.S.-Mexico border sought in double murder

More
James and Michelle Butler from New Hampshire were found buried on a beach in Texas where they had been on a road trip.
1:10 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple crossing U.S.-Mexico border sought in double murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:10","description":"James and Michelle Butler from New Hampshire were found buried on a beach in Texas where they had been on a road trip.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66752266","title":"Couple crossing U.S.-Mexico border sought in double murder","url":"/WNT/video/couple-crossing-us-mexico-border-sought-double-murder-66752266"}