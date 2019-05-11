-
Now Playing: Image released of 2 people possibly connected to dead New Hampshire Couple
-
Now Playing: Missing couple found buried on beach likely murdered, police say
-
Now Playing: Former Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson East has baby girl
-
Now Playing: CDC warns about deadly salmonella outbreak
-
Now Playing: Coworkers chip in to get new car for Fedex package handler
-
Now Playing: Man rescued after falling onto train tracks after NFL game
-
Now Playing: Couple crossing U.S.-Mexico border sought in double murder
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt for 2 accused murders who escaped jail
-
Now Playing: Deep freeze about to sweep across the US
-
Now Playing: Man allegedly planned to bomb a Colorado synagogue: Authorities
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Elizabeth Banks on why she wanted to create a new ‘Charlie’s Angels’
-
Now Playing: Man rescued seconds before being hit by subway train
-
Now Playing: Police searching for missing 25-year-old woman
-
Now Playing: FBI arrests suspected white supremacist in thwarted synagogue attack
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of Oklahoma inmates being released
-
Now Playing: ABC News’ David Muir speaks in exclusive interview with crew aboard the USS Florida
-
Now Playing: Doorbell cam catches meteor
-
Now Playing: Tiny turtles head out to sea
-
Now Playing: Elephant celebrates 10th birthday
-
Now Playing: Dermot Shea named new NYPD commissioner