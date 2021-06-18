1 DEA agent killed, 2 officers hurt in Amtrak shooting

The shooting occurred on an Amtrak train that was stopped in Tucson, Arizona. There were no reports of injuries to the 137 passengers or 11 crew members and the suspected gunman died, officials said.

