Elderly Asian American man attacked in Oakland

More
Police say a 75-year-old man who was using a cane was attacked while walking through his neighborhood in Oakland, California.
0:21 | 03/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Elderly Asian American man attacked in Oakland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Police say a 75-year-old man who was using a cane was attacked while walking through his neighborhood in Oakland, California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76374867","title":"Elderly Asian American man attacked in Oakland","url":"/WNT/video/elderly-asian-american-man-attacked-oakland-76374867"}