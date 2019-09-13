Emergency landing due to spilled coffee

More
Condor airlines flight from Germany to Mexico forced to land in Ireland when the pilot accidently dumped coffee onto cockpit controls.
0:15 | 09/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Emergency landing due to spilled coffee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Condor airlines flight from Germany to Mexico forced to land in Ireland when the pilot accidently dumped coffee onto cockpit controls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65577102","title":"Emergency landing due to spilled coffee","url":"/WNT/video/emergency-landing-due-spilled-coffee-65577102"}