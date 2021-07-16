FAA orders new safety checks for all Boeing 737 passenger jets

The inspections focus on cabin air pressure switches after reports of failures during some flights. An airplane operator reported that switches on three planes failed tests in September.
{"duration":"0:16","description":"The inspections focus on cabin air pressure switches after reports of failures during some flights. An airplane operator reported that switches on three planes failed tests in September.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78892815","title":"FAA orders new safety checks for all Boeing 737 passenger jets","url":"/WNT/video/faa-orders-safety-checks-boeing-737-passenger-jets-78892815"}