FDA to consider Pfizer, Moderna booster shots for all adults

The FDA could make an authorization decision on the Moderna and Pfizer boosters by Friday. The CDC’s advisory committee will also meet on Friday to discuss new booster recommendations.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live