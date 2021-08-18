Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake

Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace halted rescue and aid operations in Haiti after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The death toll from this weekend has risen to 1,941, according to Haitian officials
1:11 | 08/18/21

Heavy rain halts rescue operations after Haiti quake

