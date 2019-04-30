Transcript for 'Jeopardy' close call for reigning champ

And that very close call on jeopardy rating champ James holt sour squeaking out that latest win after starting up thousand dollars in the red and playing catch up. He's in the lead with 53999. Over to James now 3300517. Going in. Came up with the correct response I can't believe that he made a mistake in wagering let's take a look 20500. Just enough. Takes him up to 54000. Seven. James earning his eighteenth win by eighteen dollars he's now won more than a million. Jeopardy host outstripped by the way we'll talk about this winning streak at about his own health. An exclusive interview tomorrow morning and it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.