‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek shares health update

The longtime game show host continues to battle stage 4 pancreatic cancer and said that his numbers are good and he’s “feeling great.”
0:25 | 07/16/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek shares health update

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

