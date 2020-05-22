Transcript for Lori Loughlin, husband plead guilty in court

Next tonight after months of disputing the charges, "Full house" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband entering a guilty plea via zoom. Here's Deborah Roberts. Reporter: Appearing before a judge by closed videoconference, Lori Loughlin and mossimo giannulli pleaded guilty. The couple admitting to paying college consultant Rick singer $500,000 to get their daughters into usc, posing them as crew recruits, though neither girl prosecutors pointing to evidence, including a wiretap of giannulli, they say proved the pair conspired with Rick singer and others to commit wire fraud. The judge asking Loughlin if she disagreed with what the government said. She answered, no, your honor. The couple could have faced many years in prison if convicted at trial. Instead the plea deal calls for Loughlin to serve two months, her husband five. Prosecutors may have caved here by offering lower sentences than they were willing to offer at the outset. I would be stunned if the initial offer that Lori Loughlin got was two months. Reporter: Loughlin asked for sentencing to be moved up to late July, but the judge saying it's likely to happen on August 21st.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.