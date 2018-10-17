Transcript for The man behind Big Bird retires from 'Sesame Street' after 50 years

Finally tonight here, the actor showing up for 50 years at the same address to bring one very famous bird to life. ??? Sunny days ??? ??? sweeping the clouds away ??? Reporter: For nearly 50 years now, he's been big bird with a big heart. Oh, hello. Reporter: One of his first appearances, Carroll spinney. I just met MARIA. You did? Isn't she awesome? Reporter: I've watched her since I was a kid. You did? Really? Reporter: Yeah, I was a kid at one point. Oscar, come on out. Come on out, say hello. Go away. Close my can. You're letting all the fresh air and sunlight in. Reporter: Orange before he was green. The man behind it all, Carroll spinney, is now retiring. You get to meet so many good people. I hear so many stories about what sesame street has been to people. I'm really proud of that. Reporter: Carroll at 84 has now revealed he's turning the bird over to someone else. After nearly five decades on-set. It's days like this that make me happy to be a bird! Reporter: And this was sesame street creator Jim hencen back in 1984. Thankful to Carroll, who brought big bird to life. I'm sure that big bird is the most well-known character in the world, and it's really neat. I think it's really due to Carroll and his talent. Bravo! Reporter: Cheers to Carroll tonight, and to big bird for making so many of us smile. So true. We salute Carroll spinney tonight. Thank you for watching here tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here ??????????????????

