Now Playing: Trump Organization and longtime CFO plead not guilty to tax fraud charges

Now Playing: Richard Branson joins 'GMA' for exclusive live interview

Now Playing: Rescue teams pause search in Surfside due to stability concerns

Now Playing: White House launches surge response teams to COVID-19 hotspots

Now Playing: US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case

Now Playing: Authorities search for answers after bomb squad truck explosion

Now Playing: Gas prices hit a high for this year

Now Playing: NFL fines Washington Football Team $10 million over harassment allegations

Now Playing: Trailblazing female pilot will join Jeff Bezos in space

Now Playing: Lightning strikes over Fenway Park

Now Playing: Bear takes a dip during heat wave

Now Playing: Biden delivers remarks on Surfside condo collapse

Now Playing: ABC News Update: President Biden meets with first responders in Surfside

Now Playing: Biden to Surfside first responders: ‘What you’re doing here is incredible’

Now Playing: Rep. McCarthy ‘shocked’ Pelosi named Rep. Liz Cheney to Jan. 6 select committee

Now Playing: How to spruce up your summer barbecue

Now Playing: Roots drummer makes directorial debut