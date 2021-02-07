Manhattan DA charges Trump’s company CFO with tax fraud

Following a nearly two-year investigation into Donald Trump and his company, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg with tax fraud.
3:31 | 07/02/21

