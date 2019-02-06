Transcript for Military officials confirm that no order was given to keep the USS John McCain hidden

We have new developments in the controversy involving the trump administration and the uss John McCain. The president's chief of staff saying the request would not have been unreasonable. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, a warning from the Pentagon to the white house -- do not politicize the military. The strong words coming after a request to keep the destroyer U.S.S. John S. McCain "Out of sight" during the president's visit to Japan caused an uproar. The white house military office coordinated directly with the 7th fleet. The white house military office gave a directive that the uss John McCain should be hidden from view. Reporter: Acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan says that directive was not carried out. And according to Shanahan, the tarp seen in this report was put there for maintenance, not to cover the McCain name. It was removed before the president arrived. Today, acting white house chief of staff Mick Mulvaney insisting neither he nor the president were aware of the request. The fact that some 23 or 24-year-old person on the advance team went to that site and said "Oh, my goodness, there's the John McCain, we all know how the president feels about the former senator, maybe that's not the best backdrop, can somebody look into moving it." That's not an unreasonable thing to ask. Seriously? It's not. Reporter: The president, who has attacked John McCain for years, telling reporters this week, whoever gave the directive was doing him a favor. I am not a fan of John McCain. Reporter: Meghan McCain saying the attacks have caused more pain to the late senator's family. Because the president is obsessed because he's never going to be a great man like he was. Tara, the acting defense secretary saying he was not aware of the request, and would have never authorized it. Reporter: That's right, he says he didn't know about it, and still needs to gather information about it. But he had a chance to call Cindy McCain. Tom? Thank you.

