Navy secretary fired after handling of Navy SEAL case

More
Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed on Monday that it was President Donald Trump who ultimately ordered Eddie Gallagher be allowed to retire as a Navy SEAL.
2:22 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navy secretary fired after handling of Navy SEAL case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:22","description":"Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed on Monday that it was President Donald Trump who ultimately ordered Eddie Gallagher be allowed to retire as a Navy SEAL.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67303563","title":"Navy secretary fired after handling of Navy SEAL case","url":"/WNT/video/navy-secretary-fired-handling-navy-seal-case-67303563"}