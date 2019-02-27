Record rainfall triggers flooding, leaves California towns cut off

More
Mandatory evacuation orders were announced for two dozen communities as the Russian River rose nearly a foot an hour.
1:37 | 02/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record rainfall triggers flooding, leaves California towns cut off

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61366050,"title":"Record rainfall triggers flooding, leaves California towns cut off","duration":"1:37","description":"Mandatory evacuation orders were announced for two dozen communities as the Russian River rose nearly a foot an hour.","url":"/WNT/video/record-rainfall-triggers-flooding-leaves-california-towns-cut-61366050","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.