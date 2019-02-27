Now Playing: Lightning and monsoon flooding in Australia

Now Playing: Australia flooding prompts rescue operation by air, water

Now Playing: More than 50 sent to hospitals in Birmingham after chemical spill

Now Playing: Video appears to show teacher throwing 3-year-old across room

Now Playing: Record rainfall triggers flooding, leaves California towns cut off

Now Playing: Active-duty transgender service members testify before Congress

Now Playing: Professor's anti-cop comments exposed

Now Playing: Girl Scout cookie hero arrested

Now Playing: Ted Bundy moves to Utah where one woman is able to escape from his grasp: Part 4

Now Playing: A mom and her teen daughter were charged with killing five of their relatives.

Now Playing: Mother of man found dead in Democratic donor's home files wrongful death lawsuit

Now Playing: An eighth grade cheerleader dies suddenly ahead of competition

Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019

Now Playing: Death toll at horse track rises to 19; soil tested

Now Playing: Teen accused of killing friend for inheritance found guilty

Now Playing: Trains crash into truck on tracks, killing 3 people

Now Playing: Zookeeper struck in stomach by rhino

Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations orders as flash flood warnings take effect

Now Playing: At least 3 killed in NY train crash and derailment