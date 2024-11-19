'About to go for a run': Laken Riley's last text message to mother

The last moments before Laken Riley was killed, while running on the University of Georgia campus, were presented in court Tuesday during the murder trial involving the 22-year-old nursing student.

November 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live