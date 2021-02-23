Stunning new images of Mars

More
NASA released the first video of the “perseverance” rover landing on the red planet.
0:26 | 02/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning new images of Mars

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"NASA released the first video of the “perseverance” rover landing on the red planet. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76052321","title":"Stunning new images of Mars","url":"/WNT/video/stunning-images-mars-76052321"}