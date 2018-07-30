Trebek may retire from 'Jeopardy' when contract ends: Reports

He said there's a 50-50 chance - "and a little less" - that he will stay on after 2020.
0:14 | 07/30/18

And Alex trip back TMZ is reporting tonight that Rebecca mate retire when his contract ends in two years it has and so. He says there's a 5050 chance a little less that he would stay off her back who is 78 has been hosting since 1984.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

