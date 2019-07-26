Transcript for Video shows tire coming loose from truck and slamming into vehicle

Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Next tonight, a frightens scene on a busy New Jersey highway. A Hoos tire slamming into a jeep. Every year, thousand of accidents and caused by debris on roads. Here is ABC's newest correspondent Kaylee hartu Ung with the story. Reporter: Tonight, a family lucky to be alive after this heartstopping moment. This tire coming loose off a truck, rolling freely down a New Jersey highway, bouncing up and over the median then slamming into this jeep. Initially, I thought please don't hit my wife. My wife's in the car in front of me, three kids in the car. I had no time to react. Reporter: Surprisingly John rice escaped uninjured. Instantly thought he was dead. Reporter: His family safe, but shaken and his vehicle totaled. Scares like this all too common. An estimated 21,000 non-fatal crashes involving road debris jolted drivers in 2017. Over a five-year period, 223 people died in these types of accidents. Experts say if you don't have a safe route around the debris, it's better to slow down, drive through it and don't slam on your brakes. Cecilia. Important reminder there. And Kaylee, we want to officially welcome to you "World news tonight."

