Woman at an Atlanta park murdered

More
Katie Janness and her dog were stabbed inside Piedmont Park last month. Police said that a jogger has come forward after detectives identified them as a potential witness to the killings.
0:21 | 08/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman at an Atlanta park murdered

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"Katie Janness and her dog were stabbed inside Piedmont Park last month. Police said that a jogger has come forward after detectives identified them as a potential witness to the killings.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79324775","title":"Woman at an Atlanta park murdered","url":"/WNT/video/woman-atlanta-park-murdered-79324775"}