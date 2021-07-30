Workers trapped by construction collapse in New York City

More
Firefighters rescued two workers from the debris in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The ceiling and the walls collapsed on workers during a building demolition.
0:14 | 07/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Workers trapped by construction collapse in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Firefighters rescued two workers from the debris in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The ceiling and the walls collapsed on workers during a building demolition.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79178312","title":"Workers trapped by construction collapse in New York City ","url":"/WNT/video/workers-trapped-construction-collapse-york-city-79178312"}