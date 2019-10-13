Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: How do political conventions get funding today?

So what's the story behind out its option to get a first of all the democratic and Republican conventions are being funded in a different way than they were four years ago because there's no public funding. Going into the conventions a way that it was happening. We're years ago that because of my new rules that congress passed him as a result you're an adult lot of money coming in from private sources individuals corporations. Trade groups special interest and have the ability to go ahead and Eric you know I'm gonna and at Antioch here. Now that was all finding good for the Republicans a couple of years ago before we knew that Donald Trump was going to be the nominee. There have been a lot of corporation's is that what you know we're just not that comfortable doing that right now so. They're not letting it be kind of checks that. The Republican Party was hoping to get or the host committee that throws convention we saw several people backed out pretty early on without question and even in the final days before the convention. Yet sort of by any hat in hand kind of way the Republican Party was going out I was committees say hey Sheldon Adelson. You know if that we know you're billionaire we know you have Republicans don't cut us a big check to accept ultimately we're not going to have a full. Unadulterated accounting of how the money was coming in until after the fact until after the conventions over. But suffice it to say for this point. I it's been a bit of a tenuous fund raising game for the Republicans tell me what's going on of the back rooms here at least typically big events where they're able to get a lot of fundraising going on in the again we saw the 45 looked up there rather opulent suite going on. What's going on with the donors here well he. So often we talk about convention money we're talking about the convention itself but the convention. Is the most amazing opportunity for political groups political candidates. To go and raise money I spoke out what waiting in the security line a couple days ago went back colonel Robin NASA native Louisiana and I asked him questions at. How many events are you gonna go to during these four days of the Republican National Convention were fundraising purposes are getting to know people where you might get some money out of and he's struggling to raise monies that I'm going to about 35. In four days you know the focus is all on the convention floor and we see all the shenanigans taking place inside the convention hall. All the action is really taking place in a political sense. Outside the convention hall in the hundreds and hundreds of different parties and schmooze fest that special interests are drying and whatnot these are rate. Great opportunities for them to just get close to lawmakers and say hey we got your back are supportive of you deploying along game they might knock anything here at the convention itself. But they're gonna get remember when they want access for something a year from two years from now bite here now.

