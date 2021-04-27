Cecily Strong discusses taking on Lily Tomlin's one-woman show

The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" member discusses her Goober the Clown abortion skit and her off-Broadway show, "The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live