Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show

As rap took center stage at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige, "The View" reacts to the performances and discusses the issues facing the NFL.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live