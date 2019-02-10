Transcript for Hillary Clinton opens up about her 2016 loss

You know, I'm a serious person but I'm also a fun person but I think I probably came across as too serious and too -- you know, I really believed that my job, especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did, that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the oval office, a woman commander in chief, and so I may have over corrected a little bit because sometimes people say, well why can't you be like that or why weren't you like that. I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility and it was such that, you know, maybe I wasn't as loose or open as I could have I take responsibility for everything I didn't do as well or my campaign didn't do as well. You can't take responsibility for Russia. No. But that's the issue. I don't -- I really believe that there were unprecedented events in this election, the last election I mean, that were beyond my understanding and nearly anybody else's. When we started talking in the summer of 2016 about the Russia -- you know, I think most of the press and public go what is she talking about? You can't go around making excuses. They didn't understand the attack that we were unfortunately suffering. So I think now -- here's what I've told all the candidates. Look, you can run the best campaign, you can be the nominee, but you can still lose because number one, you could lose with voter suppression and you had Stacey Abrams on and, you know, she is a champion for let everybody vote and at the end of the day who wins wins and doesn't doesn't or you could lose because of hacking and theft of material.

