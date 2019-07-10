-
Now Playing: ‘The View’ co-hosts share their summer break adventures
-
Now Playing: US begins removing forces from Syria
-
Now Playing: Joy Behar gets a birthday surprise from Mario Cantone
-
Now Playing: Chiwetel Ejiofor and George Clooney sang Tom Jones together
-
Now Playing: Suzanne Somers spills 'Three's Company' secrets
-
Now Playing: Latino cultural representation at New York Comic Con
-
Now Playing: Star-studded attendance at Tyler Perry Studios grand opening in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her miscarriage
-
Now Playing: Inside look at Tyler Perry historic new film studio
-
Now Playing: Chiwetel Ejiofor talks prosthetic cheekbones and flying with Angelina Jolie
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for legendary actress Diahann Carroll
-
Now Playing: Pop star Sia speaks out about her health battle
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles makes gymnastics history
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek talks challenges of cancer battle
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek shares intimate thoughts on battling cancer
-
Now Playing: ‘Joker’ expected to earn $100 million in opening weekend
-
Now Playing: Piers Morgan responds to royal lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Behind-the-scenes look at 'Dancing with the Stars'
-
Now Playing: GMA weekend talks upcoming movies to Binge!
-
Now Playing: GMA exclusive interview with Will Smith