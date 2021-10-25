Michael B. Jordan, Chanté Adams, Dana Canedy on making ‘A Journal For Jordan’

Author Dana Canedy joins actors Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams on "The View" to discuss this heart-wrenching love story.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live