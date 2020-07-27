Transcript for ‘The View’ remembers Regis Philbin

We have to start by saying just how broken-hearted we are to lose one of the greats on television, in life, one of our great friends here at "The view," Regis Philbin. He was a personal friend and a friend of the show and a frequent guest, and a man who holds the record for the most time on TV. This was a guy who was born to entertain. Take a look. Whoopi, you're still here, baby. Good for you. I pray for you every night. With joy Behar. The backbone. You have been here the longest, right? I said, listen, regarding this jacket. Road company called. They want their jacket back. It got just about as big a laugh backstage. You have received a life sometime achievement. Yes. Somebody like Barbara Walters who should be receiving these rewards. I have been long enough to know some of the giants and appreciate their talent. You're a giant. I don't feel like I am, and I feel a little funny about receiving this award, and I hate the speech. What am I going to do? Go through all the thank yous and bore people to death? Thank you, joy Behar. For what? Good old days. It's great fun to look -- yeah, they really were. Joy, you guys go way back, you and Regis. Oh, what a nice picture that is of us. Yeah. We were very good friends. Yeah. I have to tell you a story about him that I think pretty much tells you the brilliant talent that he was. I think that people don't realize how incredibly talented he was and what he did. One day I was -- I was at equinox gym. Don't ask me why I was there. Just a momentary weakness, and he used to go there every day. He was always working out and I saw him there, and he said to me, Behar -- Behar, I got nothing. Meaning that he had no story. He had no anecdote. He just had to go out there and make up something, and so I said, you'll think of something, he rent on TV, and I was watching the show later and the story that he told was that I ran into Behar at equinox and I told her, Behar, I got nothing. The guy could make a story out of nothing. It is a challenging thing to do, the kind of show that he did, the kind of job that he did where he has to fill time talking about whatever, you know? Not that many people could actually do it. He was really an incredible broadcaster, one of the great American broadcasters I think that we have. Yeah. So rest in peace, my dear friend. Yeah. My heart is broken for us and more America. Yeah. Sunny, and Meghan -- Can I just add? Yes, okay. Yeah, sure. I just wanted to add that we send our condolences to his wife, joy, who also was on the show many times. Joy, yeah. I don't want to forget that. Thank you. Right. No, and sunny and Meghan, what are you guys going to remember about Regis? Well, I met him a couple of times and once he found out that I was also graduate of notre dame, we really bonded over that. He was such -- he was so in love with our ALMA mater and he visited often, and, you know, was really involved with the theater department there, and was always very, very gracious and very, very kind. You never knew -- you would never know that he was just such a big star. He just was -- acted like an everyday person and was just very, very gracious with his time, and I'll never forget that. He was just very, very kind and gracious. Right. What about you, Meghan? I never met Regis, but he's obviously just such an omnipresent person in all of pop culture with obviously his daytime show, and my family used to sit around and watch "Who wants to be a millionaire?" All the time, and I loved that show, and he was such a good host. I remember when I was an adolescent, his parody on "Snl" and how funny it was, and how gracious he was with the impressions of him, and, you know, he's one of those people like Dick Clark where it's just, like, there's a person who consumes American culture who's beloved by all sides and a natural entertainer. Yeah. I think -- I don't mean to sound hokey, but they don't make people like this on television anymore. Just this beloved icon that everybody wants to watch and is endlessly entertaining. He clocked 17,000 hours on live television as you said, holds the guinness book of world records. I'm very, very sad. When I read it and I got the news, I just, like, stopped. Another one of these people that again, America loves and it's just a very -- it's very, very sad news and I didn't realize he was even ill. So just my condolences to his family as well, but he will be beloved and remembered forever. Yeah. This is, you know, this is the way I believe he wanted to be remembered, as a really good man, as a really funny guy, a guy who entertained and I adored him. I thought he was just the cat's pajamas, you know, so sail on, Regis. You'll always be in our hearts. Give us something to aspire to.

