‘The VIEWsical’ Halloween show puts the spotlight on movie musicals

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro highlight movie musicals &ldquo;Little Shop of Horrors,&rdquo; &ldquo;The Rocky Horror Picture Show,&rdquo; &ldquo;Moulin Rouge,&rdquo; &ldquo;Dreamgirls&rdquo; and &ldquo;Evita.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live