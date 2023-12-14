What life was like for AJ Armstrong under house arrest

Armstrong was released on bond in 2019 to live under house arrest with his grandmother, and he denied having anything to do with the deaths of his parents. A jury later found AJ guilty in Aug. 2023.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live