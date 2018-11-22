-
Now Playing: 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt shares hilarious on-set moment
-
Now Playing: 'Mary Poppins Returns' songwriters on the challenge of creating the sequel's music
-
Now Playing: How 'Mary Poppins Returns' pays homage to first film with hand-drawn animations
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Would you eat a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey?
-
Now Playing: The hilarious Kristin Chenoweth and her adorable puppy visit 'GMA Day'
-
Now Playing: Kristin Chenoweth on teaming up with Whoopi Goldberg for 'I'm Coming Home'
-
Now Playing: Michael B. Jordan shares his Thanksgiving traditions and talks about his new movie
-
Now Playing: Kids starring in 'Mary Poppins Returns' share on-set moments with cast
-
Now Playing: LeBron James returns to Cleveland
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson face off for $9 million
-
Now Playing: What Meghan Markle's fashion choices say about the kind of royal she is
-
Now Playing: 22 top movies to watch during the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Jessie J performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dick Van Dyke's first question about 'Mary Poppins Returns': Can I be in it?
-
Now Playing: Will Beto O'Rouke supporters ever forgive Beyonce?
-
Now Playing: Candice Bergen shares the reason for a 'Murphy Brown' reboot
-
Now Playing: Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal baby will make history
-
Now Playing: 'Dance Moms' star Mackenzie Ziegler releases her debut album 'Phases'
-
Now Playing: Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell are hosting the Soul Train Music Awards