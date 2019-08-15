-
Now Playing: It's the year of Idris Elba!
-
Now Playing: Sara and Idris Elba have a history
-
Now Playing: Idris Elba talks 'Hobbs and Shaw,' 'Avengers' and married life
-
Now Playing: Piper Perabo, Michael, Sara and Keke go 'Coyote Ugly'
-
Now Playing: Bear seen scratching an itch goes viral
-
Now Playing: Patrick Swayze's widow shares painful secrets about his childhood in new film
-
Now Playing: Rob Lowe's son trolls him on Instagram for posting a selfie
-
Now Playing: Disney star Cameron Boyce’s parents on last time they saw their son
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: John Travolta shares the inspiration behind his shaved head
-
Now Playing: Alison Brie's true crime experience with husband Dave Franco
-
Now Playing: Jay-Z and NFL partner up to work on music and social justice
-
Now Playing: 'The Hunt' movie pulled from theaters ahead of release date
-
Now Playing: A$AP Rocky found guilty on assault charges
-
Now Playing: Placido Domingo accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelor In Paradise' breakdown: More Blake drama, Demi's confession
-
Now Playing: Cameron Boyce's parents speak out after his death
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift pays off superfan's student loan debt
-
Now Playing: Maná performs medley of ‘Mariposa Traicionera’ and 'Oye Mi Amor'
-
Now Playing: John Travolta talks new movie 'The Fanatic'
-
Now Playing: Hannah reveals she's been 'struggling' in post-'Bachelorette' life