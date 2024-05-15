Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparks backlash for commencement speech

Former Kansas City Commissioner Justice Horn said Harrison Butker “doesn’t represent Kansas City, nor has he ever.”

May 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live