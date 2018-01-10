Transcript for Behind the scenes of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

We want to get to a dream come true for one of our reporters die hard Star Wars fan claims and bill. Got to go behind the scenes of the new movie so low a Star Wars story. And Clinton I have asked you was it everything that you hoped it would be. Everything I hoped it would be and inability Diana anybody who even remotely knows and I have mine and anything about it doesn't mean you start wars and adds up. Ice that tube. Follow this stuff again I wanted to know exactly how they paraded on these amazing visual effects of any time that. Industrial light magic and Lucas film once open the doors and let us and with a camera. I am right there so what we did in the clip that we released today as we went and talk to some of the creative people who. Out worked on this sequence in solo Star Wars story which if you haven't seen it spoilers ahead but it's a huge sequence in the movie where. The crew that our heroes onboard the millennium falcon escaped this giant. Space monster that's based upon us they affectionately called it with. It's thirty tentacles 42 eyes huge creature. And how thing. Created this creature from taking it from a CD design to a 3-D design and ultimately into the movie and one of the real treats for me is we get to see. Inside. An actual meetings all the turnover meeting that the island producers and artists typically have with the directors of films. And so we take into a meeting with the Iowa and artists and the director of this film Ron Howard. As they are talking about this sequence. There's an idea floated on. How exactly this preacher should look as it's being sucked into this black hole gravity well kind of thing and you get to see how this idea. Originates. How it's received initially and then a decision that Ron Howard makes that ultimately helps get this idea into the films it's got a rare. Fun book inside one of these meetings and and how the creative process works from beginning to end. So many times you wish you could be a fly on the wall for those moments and how those decisions are made in Clayton so cool that you've got to do exactly that. We're and our live broadcast here McRae and we actually wanted to show the piece that you put together on that space monster. Too cool for our fans to miss so that does it for our live broadcast here on ABC news live place and they'll thanks so much. And take a look at claims peace here on the new Star Wars movie. I think its planes and Alex ABC news here in San Francisco and we figured that now that the movie so low a Star Wars story is out on dvd we were. Out of the spoiler zone and we could come here to the headquarters of Lucas film and industrial light and magic and kind of pull back the curtain on some of the amazing special effects in this movie I'm a huge Star Wars fan I love this stuff so I want to take you inside. And Kabila. And a really good feel. I read the scripts for actors and I got to the castle Rock Island and it hadn't stopped that you just never know what you're gonna get when you read the script and it was really excited. We have this big moment where Atlanta Falcons play for a what a great place to put up big slumbering. Sea monster and one of the names we came up with was they support us. When Ron Howard join the project can I wouldn't who could like it's like space monster something. We've got some space monster territories is based boxers. We knew we want is the big kind of scary for the ball well that's not at all I don't know what that is that the living picnic. The gnashing teeth and tentacles. There's this whole progression of the falcon. Caller from. Lander is beautiful pristine ship to what we see if the very end. He needed to get rid. The nose of the falcons have just revealed hey there's the silhouette of talking well known love. Pond that dean who Hong was thinking quick on this toes. Hits the eject button yeah. And allows our creature to be distracted just for moments or heroes can kind of get away. That's why did we. Forget the script we have a description we have to figure. How are going to take that description and turn into vigils James client and his teen and Aaron it right with this space monster. Get involved start in the designs we then passes. Signing Steen and bottlers and they'd start to. Create this. Five mile long monster. We have 42 race eight major tend to go 24 minus technical what does that have to be so complex. It's like looking fought our way. You know you'd never drive then like 200 mile per hour. But you want to keep your client tension. In this complex yet not letting me that was read enough. Science right miles long and so that. That points of lieutenant since. And we were kind of spit balling ideas will what happens to are big guy. When he gets sucked into this gravity well. I was down an Alley with Iran and the team was up here intent Francisco did all. Dismember or any election. There are so we were right in the middle looking at what we've done it James goes. Geographic don't flush ripped off the left side indices fell from. The Broncos are due yet laughs and we think I thought his laugh was like oh that's too gross what everybody in the room Canada's. Kamal exactly. And opponents the monsters answer. And then about a minute later on slick and seriously what do overs monster. Did he to a girl club. You know honestly that revealing his skull face sentencing for another. They won't see it. The whole room of course goes way to go day ends because. Not only with that are really fun idea salsa like probably the hardest possible thing James could have come up with because. When you do that of course you start by modeling the skull on them wearing all that layers of flesh and muscle on top and then put the skin back on the topsy convert that apart limb from limb. So we can have a ton of extra time to get all that worked on but everybody actually fell in love with the idea and pulled off. Yeah. Not. It really boils down to aid a team extremely creative. People who just make it happen. I think the council run as it is honestly this one of the biggest challenges in their 41 of the biggest rewards it was one of those things that. It started literally with a blank piece of paper and I think the payoff is this is off Clarence crane. But it.

